Oculus Founder Asks Reddit, Twitter If He Should Buy Vive From HTC

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey recently created a Reddit thread asking his followers about the possibility of buying Vive.

Recently, Luckey started a thread where he said: "What do you guys think, should I buy Vive?" He later on clarified the statement and said: "The company, not the headset. Already have one of those. Sorry for the ambiguity."

Meanwhile, he also started a poll on Twitter for the same matter. As of this writing, more than 6,000 Twitter users have voted with at least half saying that he should buy the Vive company.

Luckey is known for designing the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. In 2014, Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook acquired Luckey's company Oculus in a deal that reportedly amounted to a little over $2 billion.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur now sees another chance to rejoin the VR development world shortly after sources told Bloomberg that HTC was currently exploring the possibility of selling Vive or "spinning off" the VR division.

However, according to Bloomberg's report, HTC has already reached out to Google about the matter but nothing has been concluded yet.

Meanwhile, some of Luckey's Reddit followers are still contemplating on whether he was being serious in acquiring Vive or not. One of the commenters in the thread said: "Is this a s***post? I know Palmer loves a good s***post, but I can't tell."

On the other hand, that comment could also be in reference to Luckey's infamous funding of an organization called Nimble America — a group that, as noted by the Rolling Stone magazine, strongly supported Donald Trump's presidency through s***posting and circulating memes.

Some commenters who are also well ahead in the discussion have already told Luckey to not sell Vive to Facebook like he did with Oculus.

However, others responded in defense of Facebook. One commenter said: "This is BS. What facebook did so far was BRILLIANT. Look what they turned the Rift into after not even one year! Price cuts, making VR available to average people, tons of top titles. fb did NOTHING wrong, they deserve credit."

The news of selling off or spinning off Vive came shortly after HTC Vive announced a $200 price cut on their VR headsets — an announcement that was seen as a response to Facebook's upcoming portable, cheaper VR headset.