Oculus Offers VR Headset and Controllers Bundle at an Affordable Discounted Price

The world has seen through many technological advancements that people of the previous century could only dream and speculate of. Among these advancements is the world of virtual reality (VR), which has been placed under the spotlight during the past few years. Because of the fact that the technology is relatively new, devices, like the Oculus Rift and Touch, are still sold with an expensive price tag. That is until the company offered it at an extremely affordable bundle price for a limited time.

According to reports, the Oculus Rift and Touch bundle will be sold at an affordable price of $399 for the next six weeks. Considering that it was originally sold at approximately $200 more, the gaming community is understandably thrilled to get their hands on the VR headset and motion controller. Furthermore, according to Oculus VP of content Jason Rubin, the move to offer the Oculus Rift and Oculus Touch at a much affordable price reflects their mission to ensure that it is not the most expensive part of a home system that supports VR.

It was also pointed out that the bundle does not just include the hardware needed to experience the technology. The full bundle is as follows: the Oculus VR headset, two Touch controllers, two sensors, seven games, a remote, Xbox One controller, and a connector for "Rock Band VR." The seven games mentioned are: "Dead and Buried," "Dragon Front," "Lucky's Tale," "Medium," "Robo Recall," "Quill," and "Toybox."

The Oculus Rift and Oculus Touch are not limiting the experience to gaming. Fans can also use it to experience VR movies and connect with friends with a presence that cannot be denied. The technology behind the VR headset and controller allows for multiple possibilities that are sure to entice consumers in the market, especially with the now affordable price tag.