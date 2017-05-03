Oculus VR Won't Set Up a Booth at E3 2017

Oculus VR, or simply Oculus, is the latest company to announce that they are not setting up a booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year.

REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonPeople line up at the Oculus booth at the E3 Electronic Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016.

E3 2017 happens on June 13 to 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The trade show has become an annual affair where developers, studios, and video game companies usually announce upcoming big titles or new hardware and consoles.

However, a representative for Oculus reportedly reached out to Venture Beat recently to confirm that the company is skipping this year's E3 event. This is going to be Oculus' first time to miss the trade show since it installed its first booth at the event in 2014 — the same year when it was acquired by Facebook in a $2 billion deal.

Despite not having its own booth in E3 2017, Venture Beat noted that Oculus and its virtual reality head gears is still more likely going to appear in the event since their partner developers are probably going to announce new games that will be supported by Oculus virtual reality products.

Added to that, the Oculus representative has also reportedly told Venture Beat that their company has a wide array of games to be announced within this year.

Skipping E3 2017 is not the first and only change that Oculus has gone through this year. The company and its co-founder Palmer Luckey parted ways late last March.

While the reason behind Luckey's departure has not been specifically cited, the company issued a statement, saying: "Palmer will be dearly missed. Palmer's legacy extends far beyond Oculus. His inventive spirit helped kickstart the modern VR revolution and helped build an industry. We're thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR, and we wish him all the best."

Oculus' decision to skip E3 2017 might also be understandable considering that they do not have new hardware to introduce unlike in 2016 when they announced the Touch controllers.

E3 is going through some major changes as well. Last February, the Entertainment Software Association, the organizers of the annual trade show, announced that they are opening this year's E3 to the general public and have put 15,000 tickets on sale at $250 each.