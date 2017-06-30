'OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes' Release Date News: Animated Series to Premiere Aug. 1

Cartoon Network will finally air the new superhero comedy animated series "OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes" four years after its pilot aired.

Facebook/CartoonNetwork"OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes" resumes four years after its pilot.

The pilot of the series that was created by "Steven Universe" co-developer Ian Jones-Quartey first aired on May 21, 2013. After several years, the network finally announced that the animated show was given the greenlight for a proper season. It will focus on the adventures of the optimistic young kid named K.O., who aims to become the world's greatest hero.

He will embark on several adventures while working at Mr. Gar's hero supply shop known as Gar's Bodega that can be seen inside the Lakewood Plaza strip mall, the place where superheroes hang out.

K.O. will be joined by his best friends named Enid, one of Gar's Bodega's employees, as well as the narcissistic alien named Radicles.

Before the premiere date announcement, independent game developers reportedly created several original games based on the "OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes" series as announced during last year's Game Jam event. A mobile game called "OK K.O.! Lakewood Plaza Turbo" was also released as part of the promotion for the upcoming animated show.

"This combined launch marks the culmination of a unique multi-media development process," Cartoon Network chief content officer Rob Sorcher said in a statement. "The result is an entirely connected world which provides deeper satisfaction as fans get further into the property from every access point."

Jones-Quartey also mentioned that animated series and video games have a lot of similarities, particularly its aim to provide enjoyment for its fans. "OK K.O.! is a video game-inspired world expressed through the language of animation, but mostly an adventurous playground with heart-warming heroes who battle against robots," the series creator also said.

The network will air a special one-hour premiere episode of "OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes" on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m. EDT.