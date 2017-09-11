'Okami HD' News: Leaks Suggest PS4, Xbox One, and PC Release Before The End of the Year

Capcom official website A screenshot of "Okami" HD, a remaster of the Capcom classic featuring enhanced visuals and music from the original.

As a video game that has won an award for original score and artistic achievement, "Okami" has gained a lot of attention in the years since it was released back in 2006. The 11-year-old game developed by Clover Studio and published by Capcom had fans waiting for a modern-day release. Recent reports have revealed that their wish might just come true as sources confirm that "Okami HD" will make a debut in time for the holidays.

According to Kotaku UK, "Okami" is expected to land on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One on Dec. 12. The leak was found in a retail schedule. The supposed leak quickly incited a sense of hope in the gaming community, especially since "Okami" is revered to be one of the most creatively designed games to be released.

Meanwhile, further reports have indicated that "Okami HD" will also be making a debut for PC users. This time around, the information is based on a Korean Ratings Board. The source is more reliable as several games in the past, including "Mega Man Legacy Collection 2," have revealed through the listing.

Reporters have reached out to Capcom for official details about the leaks, but the gaming giant simply said that so far, no announcement has been made regarding the existence of "Okami HD."

During its 11-year run, "Okami" has received little activity despite the attention given to it by both fans and critics. It was originally released for PS2, before being ported to the Wii. It has received one sequel titled "Okamiden," which was released for the Nintendo DS in 2011.

Fans are hoping to have an HD release for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch as the universe allows for all the possibilities that modern-day gaming technology has to offer.