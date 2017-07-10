'Okja' Review: Comical and Horrifying in Its Satirical Nature

Facebook/OKJAnetflix "Okja" centers on Mija, a young girl who raises super-pig Okja in the mountains with her grandfather.

Netflix has always been known for producing high-quality content that hits its target audiences with a sharp and accurate eye. "Okja" is no different. A film of two hours about a girl and her best friend, "Okja" tackles more issues that most TV shows can do in a single season. It has garnered positive reviews, and although no film is ever completely and utterly perfect, "Okja" definitely comes close.

"Okja" centers on Mija (Ahn Seo-Hyun) and her struggle with Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) of the Mirando Corporation. Lucy's goal is to distribute genetically altered pigs around the world in order to determine the best way of raising them, which will ultimately lead to the tastiest and best-selling hog. According to a review by Rappler, "Okja" is a satire that targets corporate greed and capitalism as it is masked by comic relief and cute animals.

However, perhaps the best part about "Okja" is the fact that it does not introduce the characters in black and white. Everyone in the film has a story to tell and a personality to uphold. In doing so, many can put themselves in their shoes and justify why they do what they have to do in order to be true to themselves and to their principles.

Meanwhile, Ars Technica highlights the horrifying truth between the lines that "Okja" expresses. The animal abuse and what it does to people and animals alike. While it may not have been explicitly portrayed, the implications of the scenes are consistent with the ability of "Okja" to incite emotion. It may not be a completely terrible thing as it raises awareness on the important issue, it also pointed out that the thing about this film is that everyone has their own story and flaws that it is impossible to root for anyone to win.