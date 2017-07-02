Oklahoma City Thunder Miss Out on Blake Griffin, Gets Paul George

(Photo: Reuters/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) returns up court against the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Celtics defeated the Pacers 109-100, March 22, 2017.

Blake Griffin was born and raised in in Oklahoma. He went to Oklahoma Christian School for high school and he played college basketball at the University of Oklahoma. So perhaps that should explain why a lot of Thunder fans want the team to go after him once he hits the open market this offseason.

According to ESPN's Royce Young, the Thunder do have a plan to pursue him. Apparently, they have been plotting this move for months now. Of course, the Thunder don't have the cap space to sign him outright, but Young doesn't think that's going to stop the team from making a run at him since there are several sign-and-trade options available.

Unfortunately, Griffin is not going to suit up for his hometown team anytime soon. The Vertical's Shams Charania has reported that Griffin has agreed to sign a five-year, $173 million max contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Thunder may have missed out on Griffin, but they managed to swing a deal to acquire the most sought-after player in the trade market this summer.

ESPN has reported that the Thunder have acquired Paul George from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. The lack of draft picks involved in the deal is somewhat surprising. And many would argue that the Pacers could have gotten a better deal with a different team.

This is a great move for the Thunder. Newly crowned league most valuable player Russell Westbrook now has a teammate who can take the load off his shoulders next season, and the team doesn't even have to give up much to get him. Sure, Oladipo and Sabonis are promising players, but this is Paul George — a perennial All-Star and one of the best two-way players in the league.

The Western Conference is stacked, but the Thunder should contend for a playoff spot next season with the roster they have right now.