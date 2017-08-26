Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Russell Westbrook in No Rush to Sign Contract Extension

(Photo: Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Staples Center, Jan. 16, 2017.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a five-year, $207-million extension offer on the table for Russell Westbrook, and all he has to do is to put pen to paper and sign it.

James Harden (four-year, $228 million), Stephen Curry (five-year, $201 million) and John Wall (four-year, $170 million) inked lucrative contract extensions earlier this summer with their current teams. However, the reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) most valuable player doesn't seem to be in a hurry to commit his future to the franchise and that must be a little disconcerting for the Thunder.

It's been months now since the offer was made, but ESPN's Royce Young has reported that Westbrook still hasn't given the Thunder an answer.

"According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Westbrook hasn't delivered an official answer — either a yes or a no. Though the chatter and anxiety might be steadily increasing, nothing has tangibly changed," Young said.

Westbrook still has until Oct. 16 to make up his mind, but there's a chance he may play out his current contract and join the free agent class next summer. That way, he can sign a shorter deal with the Thunder.

Will the Thunder consider trading Westbrook if he refuses to sign an extension before the start of the regular season? That seems unlikely, according to Young.

"It would be the pragmatic, albeit ruthless move, but in acquiring Paul George, Presti signaled an all-in belief in this current roster and season. The Thunder aren't thinking about any Westbrook trade, regardless of this summer's decision. There has been zero indication, or any kind of whispering from anyone close to Westbrook that he's thinking of signing elsewhere in 2018," Young explained.

Westbrook talked about loyalty a lot when he signed an extension last season, so he's probably not going to follow Kevin Durant out the door next summer.