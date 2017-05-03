Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Thunder Intend to Re-Sign André Roberson This Summer

A lot of basketball fans probably don't think much of André Roberson right now. Not after he missed all those free throws (3 of 21 from the line) in the playoff series against the Houston Rockets. However, Roberson remains a vital cog on the defensive end for the Oklahoma City Thunder and they want to bring him back.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Andre Roberson with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

Roberson is going to be a restricted free agent this summer and the Thunder can match any offer sheet he receives. But the team prefers to get a deal done right away when the free agency period starts so they can go after other players in the open market.

Roberson has already expressed his desire to return next season, and Thunder general manager Sam Presti told the Oklahoman that they would look for "common ground" with the wing player so they could agree on a deal.

"Every indication we've had from Dre and from his people, his agent, is that he loves playing here. And I've always said this to everybody before: When the player shows an interest in being here, it really exponentially helps your opportunity to get a contract done, if you would like to," Presti said during the interview.

"We need them to be fair with us. We have to be fair with them and try to find a common ground," he continued.

While Roberson is a liability on offense, he remains the best lockdown defender on the Thunder's roster. They can just throw him at the opposing team's best offensive player and he will do everything he can to disrupt that player's offensive rhythm.

The Thunder will get another chance to show the league what they can do with an unleashed Russell Westbrook next season, and they will need a premier defender like Roberson in their lineup if they want to challenge the elite teams in the Western Conference.