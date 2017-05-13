Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Thunder May Waive Kyle Singler to Free Cap Space

Kyle Singler was actually a very effective player during his four years at Duke, but his skill set just didn't translate that well into the National Basketball Association (NBA). He has had his chance to prove that he belongs in the big leagues, but two Oklahoma City Thunder beat writers believe his tenure with the team is about to come to an end even though he still has three years remaining on his contract (2019–20 is a team option).

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Kyle Singler with the Detroit Pistons in 2014.

The Oklahoman's Brett Dawson and Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript have both talked about how the Thunder have the option to waive Singler and use the stretch provision to reduce his cap hit over the course of seven years.

The Thunder really need to free up some salary cap space if they want to improve their team this offseason. ESPN has reported that their payroll will likely exceed the projected luxury tax threshold of $101 million next season if they bring back some key free agents and don't to make a move in the trade market.

That's not good for a team that had to claw and fight their way into the playoffs only to get knocked out in the first round. They will have to ask Russell Westbrook to carry a heavy load once again if they can't make improvements this summer.

Singler doesn't seem worried about his future with the team, though, and he will continue to work on his game.

"I don't ever face myself in the mirror saying, 'Oh, since I make a certain amount of money, I should be productive in this way.' I've worked my entire life to get to the point of where I am today, and there's nothing more satisfying and gratifying than knowing that you're putting the time into your craft, into something that you love, and the growth that you can see within yourself," Singler said, according to The Oklahoman.