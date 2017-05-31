Olivia Newton-John News 2017: Singer Diagnosed With Breast Cancer for the Second Time

Olivia Newton-John is once again diagnosed with breast cancer, which she first had and recovered from back in 1992. This forces the singer to cancel her upcoming shows in the United States and Canada.

/(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eva Rinaldi)Olivia Newton-John at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA).

In a statement posted on her official Facebook account, the four-time Grammy award winner revealed that the back pain she has been dealing with in the past few weeks is the result of the breast cancer spreading to her spine.

The same back pain was the reason Newton-John canceled her May shows. The 68-year-old music superstar plans to undergo treatment and is positive that she will be back in tip-top shape in no time.

"In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows," the statement read.

"I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia," Newton-John said as per the statement.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer 25 years ago. After besting the disease, she started supporting others who are undergoing the same, leading to the creation of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

Per BBC, the cancer treatment facility was partially funded by a sponsored walk along the Great Wall of China participated in by her A-list friends such as Sir Cliff Richard and Joan Rivers.

Fans who have secured tickets for Newton-John's June shows can inquire for refunds in the designated concert venues. New schedules for her upcoming shows will be posted on her website "in the coming weeks."