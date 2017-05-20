Olivia Newton-John postpones concerts, fuels rumors of health issue

"Grease" star Olivia Newton-John was forced to postpone her concerts scheduled this month due to a health concern.

Reuters/Alessandro BianchiOlivia Newton-John (C) with actor Kris Marshall (L) and director Stephan Elliott (R).

The announcement of postponement was made via Facebook, which revealed that the reason for this was a sciatica attack, a medical condition in which pressure on the sciatic nerve causes intense pain to shoot up in the back and the legs.

Newton-John also posted her own apologies on the social media page. She said, "I was so sad to have to postpone some shows this month, and to my fans who planned on coming to my concerts please know I am disappointed too! We are rescheduling as soon as possible. I have had a long running issue with sciatica and I need to take this time to rest and deal with this very painful condition."

She also expressed her thanks to her family, friends, and fans for the concern and support. She said that her husband, businessman John Easterling, whom she married in 2008, is taking care of her. Meanwhile, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi gave an update on her mother's condition via Instagram. She said Newton-John, whom she called a fighter, is "ok." A representative of Newton-John interviewed by People said that the singer-actress is currently resting and undergoing treatment for her condition.

Her series of concerts is to promote her latest album, LIV ON. The album, which she made in partnership with Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky, is intended to inspire people who have experienced trauma in their lives. It tackled two personal issues of Newton-John: her battle against cancer in the 1990s, and losing her only sister to brain cancer.

The Facebook announcement said that the new dates for the concerts will be announced as soon as possible. It is also unclear yet if her scheduled concerts in June will be moved due to her condition.