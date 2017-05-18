Olympus Tough TG-5 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Rugged Camera Designed for Extreme Adventures

Olympus has expanded its Tough product family with the introduction of the Tough TG-5, a compact digital camera that can take high-quality images even under the harshest shooting conditions. It is a point-and-shoot camera that is perfect for users who enjoy extreme sports and adventures.

OlympusA promotional image for the Olympus Tough TG-5.

In terms of durability, the Olympus Tough TG-5 is shockproof up to 2.1 meters, freezeproof up to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, waterproof up to 15 meters and crushproof up to 220 pounds of force. It is also dustproof and comes with an anti-fog lens cover glass.

Design-wise, the rugged camera's shape and thickness ensure a stable and secure hold. The controls are also easily accessed even when the user is wearing gloves.

The Olympus Tough TG-5 is equipped with a 12-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor with a high-speed f/2.0 wide-angle lens and the new TruePic VIII image processor. It has a maximum ISO sensitivity of 12,800 and has support for RAW capture. It is also capable of continuous shooting at 20 frames per second (fps). Overall, the digital camera is able to produce high-quality images even at higher sensitivities and low-contrast shooting conditions.

Apart from capturing impressive images, the Tough TG-5 can also shoot Ultra HD 4K videos and Full HD 120 fps movies. The latter ensures that quick yet memorable moments won't be missed due to slow-motion playback.

To frame and view images, the Tough TG-5 features a 3-inch LCD monitor which comes with a resolution of 460k dots. It has a 100 percent field of view and can preview white balance, exposure, gradation and face detection. Olympus' new rugged camera also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity so images, videos and tracking information can be easily transferred to smartphones and other mobile devices.

The Olympus Tough TG-5 will be available in red and black. It is priced at $449.99 and will go on sale in June. There is also support for a wide range of accessories, including the new underwater case ($299.99) and silicone jacket ($29.99).