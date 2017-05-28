Omega-3 Can Prevent Alzheimer's Disease, According to New Study

Can eating fish or taking fish oil supplements actually prevent Alzheimer's disease? It seems like it, based on a study on nutritional intervention for brain health. Using the latest brain imaging technology, investigators have reinforced earlier findings on the benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids to the brain.

Reuters/Denis BalibouseOne hemisphere of a healthy brain (L) is pictured next to one hemisphere of a brain of a person suffering from Alzheimer disease, at the Morphological unit of psychopathology in the Neuropsychiatry division of the Belle Idee University Hospital in Chene-Bourg near Geneva.

Previous studies found anti-amyloid, anti-tau and anti-inflammatory actions in the brains of animals that received a high dosage of omega-3. This time, the University of Texas in San Antonio tested how this naturally occurring fatty acid, which is found in fish, seeds, meat and eggs, affect the human brain.

Some 166 participants were made to do various activities while their heads were scanned using Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), which measures blood perfusion in the brain. Perfusion is the passage of fluid through the circulatory system.

Images acquired from SPECT showed that people with higher omega-3 levels have increased blood flow in regions of the brain associated with memory, learning, depression and dementia. On the other hand, those with lower omega-3 levels registered reduced brain blood flow, which could lead to Alzheimer's disease.

The investigation concluded that omega-3 could help prevent dementia and memory loss as people get older. "This study opens the door to the possibility that relatively simple dietary changes could favorably impact cognitive function," said co-author Dr. William Harris.

Nutritionists have long advised the public to increase their levels of omega-3 intake. It can be found in mackerel, salmon fish oil, cod liver oil and walnuts. This makes fish an integral part of a balanced diet to improve cardiovascular health and prevent heart disease.

The latest research bolsters an earlier study by Leibniz University in Hanover, Germany which warned that people that don't have Omega-3 in their diet are at risk of neurocognitive disorders such as attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, dyspraxia and autism spectrum disorders.