'Once Upon a Time' Season 6 Episode 19 Spoilers: Rumple Chooses Side in War

Rumple (Robert Carlyle) will be the deciding factor on who will win in the looming battle between the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) and Emma (Jennifer Morrison) in the upcoming episode of "Once Upon a Time."

Facebook/OnceABCRumple makes a decision in the upcoming episode of "Once Upon a Time."

In the episode titled "The Black Fairy," the promo shows the Savior trying to convince Rumple to help her take the enemy down. Now that they know what must be done to defeat the Black Fairy, Emma is gearing up for the ultimate fight. She knows the opponent is very powerful and that she needs all the help she can get. Having Rumple on her side will give her some breathing space and she is determined to forge an alliance with him. Rumple seems okay with her proposition, as he also wants to end the Black Fairy's reign.

The promo shows Emma asking Rumple if he can be trusted. He looks upset with her question, enunciating that he will not shed a tear for the Black Fairy. No matter how hard Rumple tries to hide it, it is obvious that he wants to know why his mother abandoned him when he was still a baby. Emma points out that she is aware of his fears, but she tells Rumple that it is best to face it now or regret everything in the end. Emma has good reasons for being wary of Rumple. He may change his mind at the middle of the fight and side with his mom.

Emma knows that the Black Fairy must be stopped before she can anticipate a new life with Hook (Colin O'Donoghue). First, they must find the Blue Fairy (Keegan Connor Tracy). Only she knows where to find the other half of the magical wand in Hook's possession. The stick was previously used to defeat the Black Fairy and they hope to use it again in the battle. Will their plan work?

"Once Upon a Time" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.