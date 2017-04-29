'Once Upon a Time' Season 6 Episode 19 Spoilers: The Black Fairy's Secret Is Revealed as Rumple Searches for Gideon's Heart

The Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) may be one of Storybrooke's most merciless villains, but she was also once a mother. And in the next episode of ABC's fantasy series "Once Upon a Time," this forgotten side of her will be revealed in a series of flashbacks as the heroes continue their preparations for the final battle.

It turns out that Fiona, the woman that the Black Fairy used to be, was once faced with the dilemma of keeping her son by her side and risk letting his prophesized destiny a reality or letting him go so he can find a much better life. But her decision ultimately led to drastic changes in the course of both their lives as she eventually became the Black Fairy and her son, Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle), became the Dark One.

According to the official synopsis for the episode aptly titled "The Black Fairy," Fiona will be forced to give Rumple up after his own fairy godmother warned her of her son's destined future. But if she had only meant to save her son, what is it that the Black Fairy fears about Rumple finding out the truth? Does her deepest, darkest, heart-wrenching secret only involve giving up Rumple, or is there a more encompassing truth behind it all?

The official trailer also shows the Black Fairy arriving at Storybrooke in a last-ditch attempt to keep the truth about her and Rumple's lives a secret. Will she be gunning for the Blue Fairy (Keegan Connor Tracy), the only one other than herself who knows the truth? Or will the next episode be ushering in the final battle between the heroes and the Black Fairy?

On the other hand, Rumple continues to hold out hope for his son Gideon's (Giles Matthey) redemption, as shown in a sneak peek posted by ABC. In it, Rumple tells Emma (Jennifer Morrison) that while he does not object to her killing his mother, he'd like to at least find his son's heart first before Emma strikes the enemy down.

"Once Upon a Time" season 6 episode 19 airs on Sunday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.