'Once Upon a Time' Season 6 Musical Episode Spoilers: Fairy Tale Wedding to End in Tragedy With Black Fairy's New Curse?

The highly anticipated grand fairy tale wedding steeped in love and song is finally happening on the next episode of "Once Upon a Time."

Facebook/OnceABCTitle card for the special musical episode of "Once Upon a Time" featuring Capt. Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Emma's (Jennifer Morrison) wedding.

But why is everybody acting like they have been bitten by the musical bug in a series that does not usually break into song? Series creator Adam Horowitz told Entertainment Weekly that it has a lot to do with Emma's (Jennifer Morrison) journey, which began in the series' pilot episode and has gone on to this point.

"The singing and the musical is tied directly to Emma," Horowitz said.

As for choosing Emma's wedding day as the perfect setting for a musical, co-creator Edward Kitsis said that initial planning took place at the beginning of the year when they met with composers Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary. They have wanted to build the episode around something special, and this point in Emma's life seemed like the perfect excuse to create something different.

"We thought Emma's wedding felt like the natural milestone for us," Kitsis added.

While some fans may be wondering why ABC's long-running fantasy series has decided to take the musical route, Horowitz explained that once they see how this particular device incorporates into the episode and how everything relates to Emma's life journey, everything will eventually make sense.

"It worked on both a plot and character level, and it allowed us the fun of actually doing a musical episode," Horowitz explained.

The official synopsis for the episode aptly titled "The Song in Your Heart" reveals that a special wish made by Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Charming (Josh Dallas) in the past will send the residents of the Enchanted Forest singing. Apparently, the doting parents will be wishing for their daughter to be protected and to eventually find her happily-ever-after. Although, how exactly this will all play into the musical and Emma and Hook's (Colin O'Donoghue) upcoming wedding in Storybrooke is something that fans will only fully understand once the episode finally airs.

However, in the midst of the celebration, the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) is also expected to announce her plans of unleashing yet another curse on Storybrooke. Could Emma and Hook's wedding be a repeat of Snow and Charming's unfortunate nuptials that was so rudely interrupted by the Evil Queen (Lana Parilla) back in the day?

The special musical episode of "Once Upon a Time" airs on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The full soundtrack is now available for purchase on iTunes, featuring eight original songs written by Weiner and Zachary to music composed by "Once Upon a Time" composer, Mark Isham.

Below is a sneak peek from the episode featuring a duet sang by Snow and Charming titled "Powerful Magic."