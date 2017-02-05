'Once Upon a Time' Season 6 Spoilers: Black Fairy to Return; Musical Episode Announced

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There is a lot to look forward to in the return of "Once Upon a Time" season 6 in the small screen including the return of a familiar face and a musical episode.

In behind-the-scenes photos from the set of "Once Upon a Time" season 6, it is revealed that Jaime Murray is back on set. The actress plays the role of Rumple's (Robert Carlyle) mother, the Black Fairy.

It turns out that fans have not seen the last of the character in "Once Upon a Time" season 6. In the photos, Murray was doing a scene with Carlyle although there is knowing what it could be about at the moment.

Black Fairy was first mentioned in the third season of the fantasy drama although she was seen in the flesh in early in "Once Upon a Time" season 6 in the episode, "Changelings."

She is set to appear in two more episodes in the back half of the season. One is titled "Mother's Little Helper" and the second one is "Awake."

It is unclear at the moment what brings her back in "Once Upon a Time" season 6 although it will be interesting to see what she does now.

Apart from Black Fairy, the latter half of the season will also see actor Patrick Fischler reprise his role as The Author, who was a crucial part of the fourth season.

On the other hand, "Once Upon a Time" season 6 will feature a musical episode. This was announced by executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis at the ATVFest.

They did not provide any more information about it though with regard to the plot and the characters who will be singing the tunes.

However, Entertainment Weekly believes Jennifer Morrison, Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin will likely show off their singing chops in this special "Once Upon a Time" season 6 musical installment.

"Once Upon a Time" season 6 returns Sunday, March 5, on ABC with "Tougher Than the Rest."