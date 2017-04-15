'Once Upon a Time' Season 6 Episode 17: Black Fairy's Control Over Gideon Continues

The 16th episode of "Once Upon a Time" has all the characters tangled up. But as it turned out, Gideon (Giles Matthey) has always been under the disposal of the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray). Meanwhile, showrunners have recently teased the events to unfold in the "Final Battle."

Facebook/OnceABC'Once Upon a Time' promotional image

Gideon Was Always 'Mother's' Little Helper

In the previous episodes, viewers saw how hard it was for the Savior, Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), to trust Gideon despite agreeing to work together to defeat the Black Fairy.

However, in the April 9 episode of "Once Upon a Time," there were several factors that convinced Emma to work with Gideon. First, he knows of a way to immediately bring Emma's lover, Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), safely back to Storybrooke. Second, Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle) and Belle (Emilie de Ravin) convinced her that despite his being with the Black Fairy his entire life, Gideon's parents have faith that there is still some hope for their prodigal son.

After some discussions, Emma said "yes" to Gideon's offer. However, she laid out two conditions: First, Hook should be brought home safely, and second, Gideon should surrender his sword to the Savior.

After the pact was made, Emma and Gideon went to the Sorcerer's Mansion to begin with the plan. The latter was supposed to use his sword and open up a portal where Hook should pass through to get home. However, as soon as the magical entry point opened, a giant spider appeared, spitting web everywhere.

It did not take long before Gideon pushed Emma to one of the webs where she fought for her life. He then opened up another portal intended for the Black Fairy so she can cause havoc in Storybrooke and end Emma.

Just when Emma's situation looked hopeless, Gold arrived at the scene, saving Emma and thereby rendering Gideon powerless over his sword. The characters in that scene thought the second portal was unsuccessful and the Black Fairy did not get through. However, they were wrong.

It was then revealed that Gideon has always been under the control of the Black Fairy, who is in possession of his heart. As the 16th episode's title says, he was "Mother's Little Helper" all this time in the hope of defeating Emma.

The Final Battle

On the other hand, the Black Fairy's arrival at the realm where Emma is only means that the next few episodes will build up the event for the Final Battle, which will be shown in the last two episodes of the season.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Edward Kitsis teased: "As we showed in the pilot, Emma was prophesied to come back and break the curse and the Final Battle would begin. It appears we thought we had taken care of that, but it turns out that was not true."

The Final Battle, as the showrunners explained, would also prove that Emma has not yet fulfilled what was prophesied for her to do. It is only about to happen in this last battle where she has to take on the "most powerful evil fairy sorceress."

Actor Josh Dallas, who plays Prince Charming, was also quoted as saying: "It's all about the Final Battle, the final battle that Emma is clearly involved with and it's life or death." He added: "It's a thing where Charming's going to lose his daughter maybe, and so they've got to make sure that doesn't happen. [They're] extremely worried. That's what we're pushing through, trying to get out of this sleeping curse, and trying to save her."

The 17th episode of "Once Upon a Time" titled "Awake" airs on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.