'Once Upon a Time' Season 6 Spoilers: Pinocchio to Come to Emma's Aid?

August W. Booth (Eion Bailey), aka Pinocchio, may be the savior Emma (Jennifer Morrison) and Regina (Lana Parrilla) are looking for in the upcoming episode of "Once Upon a Time"

Facebook/OnceABCPinocchio will return in the upcoming episode of "Once Upon a Time."

As teased by TVLine, August will be seen in the midseason premiere. Series creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis have revealed that he is one of the old characters to return in the current installment. Viewers last saw August back in season 4. After being known as "The Stranger" for a long time, he finally revealed the truth about his identity. He was Pinocchio, the boy who found baby Emma by the roadside many years ago. Since he was her savior once, it is entirely possible that August will come to save her again. Currently, Emma and Regina are trapped in the Wish Realms after they failed to get into the portal.

Both Emma and Regina were on their way home when Regina got distracted by Robin Hood's (Sean Maguire) appearance. He was alive and well in the Wish Realms, but he could not remember her. As Regina's attention was on Robin Hood, the portal that would bring them back to Storybrooke was sealed, effectively trapping them. There seems to be no other way to get out of there. Since Regina is being hunted for killing the king and the queen, Emma is also in grave danger. August may be the one to help them escape.

Horowitz said that August would be seen in different worlds.

"We love Eion Bailey, we love August and we love Pinocchio. We will get to see him in multiple worlds and realms," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, recent spoilers report that another character who will return to Storybrooke is Ariel, aka the Little Mermaid (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Snow White's (Ginnifer Goodwin) friend. She will also help Emma in a dangerous mission. The two will pair up with Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and another princess, Jasmine (Karen David). Ariel was last seen after she helped Ursula (Merrin Dungey) and her father Poseidon (Ernie Hudson) get back together.

"Once Upon a Time" season 6 will return on March 5 on ABC.