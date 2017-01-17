'Once Upon a Time' Season 6 Spoilers: Snow White's Old Friend Returns to Help Emma

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ariel aka the Little Mermaid (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) is returning to Storybrooke to help out her dear friend, Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), in one of the upcoming episodes of "Once Upon a Time."

Facebook/OnceABC Ariel (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) will return in an upcoming episode of "Once Upon a Time."

Executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Ariel would be featured in at least one episode in the second half of season 6. Last time she appeared, Ariel was helping Ursula (Merrin Dungey) in the fourth installment. She let the sea witch get her happily ever after by reuniting her with Poseidon (Ernie Hudson).

Ariel is a known ally of Snow White in their princess squad. Now that Snow's daughter, Emma (Jennifer Morrison), is in danger, Ariel will do her best to help out. She and Emma will team up with Jasmine (Karen David) and Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) in a dangerous mission.

"Ariel returns and meets Princess Jasmine as they join Hook on an adventure as he and Emma face a daunting challenge that requires a big time princess team-up," the EPs teased.

As per recent spoilers, Emma will have a lot on her plate when the ABC series returns in March. She and Regina (Lana Parrilla) are still trapped in the Wish Realm after failing to get to the portal. Regina was distracted when Robin Hood (Sean Maguire) appeared. Her lover was alive in that universe and he has no memories of her.

Back in Storybrooke, Hook and David (Josh Dallas) were very worried about Emma's safety. All they wanted was for her to return home safe. Still, they hoped that by the time she came back, Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) would have already taken Gideon (Giles Matthey) away with them. Their son was revealed to be the hooded figure who planned to kill Emma.

"Once Upon a Time" season 6 will return in March on ABC.