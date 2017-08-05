'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Cast News, Spoilers: Adult Gideon Returns

Facebook/OnceABC 'Once Upon a Time' season 7 will premiere on Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.

Another familiar face will be returning for the seventh season of "Once Upon a Time," though it remains to be seen whether he will be appearing in more than just one episode.

According to an exclusive report from Entertainment Weekly, Giles Matthey will be reprising his role as Gideon, the son of Robert Carlyle's Rumple and Emilie de Ravin's Belle. He is set to appear in season 7's fourth episode, which will focus on Rumple.

As fans may recall, Gideon was last seen in season 6 when he was turned back into a baby. But because of the significant time jump that will take place in season 7, Gideon will be a grown man once again.

Ravin is also set to reprise her role as Belle for at least one episode, according to another exclusive report from Entertainment Weekly. Ravin has portrayed Belle since the beginning of the ABC fantasy series, but the season 7 cast shake-up resulted in her failing to return as a series regular.

The only returning series regulars thus far are Carlyle, Colin O'Donoghue and Lana Parrilla. As previously reported, a new Cinderella will be introduced in the seventh season of "Once Upon a Time." The princess will be portrayed by Dania Ramirez, Henry's (Andrew J. West) wife, while her mother, Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar), will be the new villain.

"As often is the case on Once Upon a Time, there's more than meets the eye to what we know about the character," executive producer Adam Horowitz told Entertainment Weekly. "Lady Tremaine doesn't like Cinderella very much and she's got an agenda. But there is something broiling beneath that's personal and painful that is driving all of this."

Executive producer Edward Kitsis also revealed that Lady Tremaine seeks power and is not afraid to do whatever it takes to obtain it. "In true Once Upon a Time fashion, evil isn't born, it's made, and we'll see that with her as well," he added.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will premiere on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.