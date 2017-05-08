'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Cast News, Updates: ABC Orders Renewal; Jennifer Morrison, Rebecca Mader Exit

"Once Upon a Time" is undergoing major changes for its upcoming seventh season, which was recently ordered by ABC after rumors of a cancellation. One of these changes is the absence of many cast members—including the show's lead, Jennifer Morrison.

Facebook/OnceABC'Once Upon a Time' has been renewed for a season 7.

Season 6 did not fare very well in ratings and it inevitably led to speculation that the ABC series would end up getting the axe. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as "Once Upon a Time" lives for one more season, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Adam Horowitz confirmed it himself via Twitter, simultaneously thanking the network and the show's fans.

However, fans will have to get used to not seeing Emma Swan on the show, as Morrison has revealed that she is exiting the series after season 6.

In an Instagram post, the actress revealed that she will not be returning for another season after she thought about the idea. "Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played," she wrote in the caption. "The creativity of the show runners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show."

Fans can say a proper goodbye to Emma Swan as Morrison also revealed that she will be appearing in one episode in season 7. They can also see her at fan conventions, which she promises to grace whenever she is free.

Apart from Morrison, Rebecca Mader will also not return to reprise her role as Zelena. She took to her Instagram page to announce the news and added that her exit was not her decision.

"This wasn't my choice but a creative decision of the shows that I totally respect and understand," the caption read.