'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Cast News, Updates: ABC Orders Renewal; Jennifer Morrison, Rebecca Mader Exit
"Once Upon a Time" is undergoing major changes for its upcoming seventh season, which was recently ordered by ABC after rumors of a cancellation. One of these changes is the absence of many cast members—including the show's lead, Jennifer Morrison.
Season 6 did not fare very well in ratings and it inevitably led to speculation that the ABC series would end up getting the axe. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as "Once Upon a Time" lives for one more season, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Adam Horowitz confirmed it himself via Twitter, simultaneously thanking the network and the show's fans.
However, fans will have to get used to not seeing Emma Swan on the show, as Morrison has revealed that she is exiting the series after season 6.
In an Instagram post, the actress revealed that she will not be returning for another season after she thought about the idea. "Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played," she wrote in the caption. "The creativity of the show runners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show."
Fans can say a proper goodbye to Emma Swan as Morrison also revealed that she will be appearing in one episode in season 7. They can also see her at fan conventions, which she promises to grace whenever she is free.
As I reached the end of my 6 year contract on ONCE UPON A TIME, I was faced with a significant decision. ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on. Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on ONCE UPON A TIME has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show. I will be forever grateful to Adam, Eddy, and ABC for giving me the gift of playing Emma Swan. As I move on to other creative endeavors, I will continue to attend the fan conventions whenever my professional schedule allows. I always look forward meeting the fans. If ABC Network does in fact order a season 7, I have agreed to appear in one episode, and I will most certainly continue to watch ONCE UPON A TIME. The creativity of the show runners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show. #Onceuponatime #EmmaSwan #UglyDucklings
Apart from Morrison, Rebecca Mader will also not return to reprise her role as Zelena. She took to her Instagram page to announce the news and added that her exit was not her decision.
"This wasn't my choice but a creative decision of the shows that I totally respect and understand," the caption read.
To my Darling Pretties, First of all I would like to start by congratulating Adam, Eddie, Lana, Bobby and Colin on the pick up of Once Upon A Time! I am truly happy for you all and most importantly for the fans that will get to keep tuning in each week to see where they will take us. A lot of you have been asking if I will be joining everyone in Season 7, so I wanted to let you know personally that unfortunately I am not. This wasn't my choice but a creative decision of the shows that I totally respect and understand. The most important thing is that you all know how much you mean to me. I am told frequently both online and in person that by being a part of such a special show I have in some way changed someone's life. This is hugely meaningful to me. I am here to let you know that I am the one who has been changed. Not just by playing such a well written multi-dimensional character but by the fandom itself. I have heard your stories, your pain, your struggles, your achievements and I have truly felt you. I have learned. I have grown. I am a better person because of you, the fans and everyone that blessed me with this opportunity to play such an iconic role. Congrats all and thank you! I look forward to the next. I invite you to come with me on this journey. I am forever changed. And I'm wicked. And Wicked Always Wins. Forever yours, Bex
With a seventh season on the horizon, fans can expect a time jump and a sort of retuning, being "completely different" from seasons past. Lana Parrilla, Colin O'Donoghue and Robert Carlyle are set to reprise their roles.
"Once Upon a Time" season 7 does not have a premiere date set yet.