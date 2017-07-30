'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Cast, Spoilers: Emma Not Returning for Multiple Episodes

(Photo: ABC) A promotional still from the "Once Upon a Time" showing Regina and Emma.

Those who are still reeling from the thought of not seeing Emma (Jennifer Morrison) in "Once Upon a Time" season 7 as often as they did in the past has made the idea of seeing her pop by in the series at some point allowed them to get by. However, fans of the Savior will be disappointed with recent reports about the character.

While Morrison said that she has agreed to guest star in the new season, series co-creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that they are not planning to bring Emma back in more than one episode.

When asked about it, the duo answered with a definite "No." There is no word yet on the nature of Emma's onetime comeback in the series next season, but is expected to simply address the departure of the character.

What fans can count on come "Once Upon a Time" season 7 is that there will be versions of the same character in the same plane of existence.

The answer is we will see new iterations of characters we may have met, but there will not be like six Cinderellas going around. We are not going to go to seven different worlds where eight Cinderellas band together to fight eight different Lady Tremaines.

While Emma will not be appearing longer than fans want to in "Once Upon a Time" season 7, the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) might. They even teased: "Wait, which Evil Queen?"

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, the pair also teased that they will explore multiple books in the new season, hinting that there are also other authors out there other than Henry (Andrew J. West). Horowitz went on to say:

Different books have different mythologies, so it's not like we're going to tell the Author mythology the same way, or the Dark One mythology the same way. There's going to be new things and new mythology to explore.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 premieres Friday, Oct. 6, on ABC.