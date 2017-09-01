'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Casting News: ABC Casted 'Riverdale' Star To Play Tiana's Mother

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional image for the seventh season of 'Once Upon a Time' on ABC.

After announcing that Mekia Cox has been tapped to play the role of Disney princess Tiana in "Once Upon a Time" season 7, ABC now revealed that they already found the actress who will portray the role of Tiana's mother.

"Riverdale" star Robin Givens will portray the role of Eudora, a compassionate noblewoman and a loving mother to the "Princess and the Frog" heroine.

According to the report, Eudora used to have a lot of money but will experience a major financial slump. However, she will reportedly deal with her financial problems with grace.

Givens will appear in at least one episode of the upcoming season.

Cox, who is best known for portraying the role of Dr. Robin Charles in "Chicago Med," shared how she and her upcoming TV mother met by chance in the elevator of a Vancouver hotel prior to Givens' casting announcement.

The actress recalled that she had a small talk with a woman who was also waiting for the elevator, and she realized that she recognizes her.

"We got on the elevator and I turned and said, 'Oh, hi! I know you.' She was like, 'Oh?' I know I probably scared her. I was like, 'I think you're great.' 'Oh, thank you,' and she looked at my grocery bags and she was like, 'That's normally me.' I was like, 'I need my own groceries, I can't eat out every day,'" the actress stated.

She saw Givens again on the set of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 and found out that she will portray the role of her mother, which made her endeared to her co-star even more. "She's the sweetest woman, she's very down to earth and it's really awesome getting to work with her and play her daughter," Cox also said.

Aside from Cox and Givens, ABC also announced that "Burn Notice" star Gabrielle Anwar, "Devious Maids" alum Dania Ramirez, "Reign" lead star Adelaide Kane, and "Poldark" cast Rose Reynolds will also appear in the upcoming episodes of "Once Upon a Time" season 7.

ABC will air the premiere episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. EDT.