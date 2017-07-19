'Once Upon a Time' Season 7: Dania Ramirez Joins Cast as Cinderella, New Plot Details Revealed

Dania Ramirez has joined "Once Upon a Time" for its upcoming seventh season.

Facebook/OnceABC "Once Upon A Time" season 7 returns in the fall.

Ramirez, 37, has been tapped to play Cinderella in the hit ABC fantasy drama. The "Devious Maids" actress joined the show as a series regular last week, but her official role was only announced on Saturday, July 15. Although she will take on the character of Cinderella in the new season, she will not exactly be a grown-up version of the character that was previously played by Jessy Schram.

Season 7 will mark a huge reset for the series after the season 6 finale jumped into the future. This means a majority of the characters fans have known from the show's debut will no longer be around.

During the D23 Expo this weekend, the "Once Upon a Time" bosses also offered some interesting storyline details about the next installment. According to executive producer Edward Kitsis, new flashback scenes can be expected by fans.

"We love doing origin stories," Kitsis shared. "We're going to find ourself in a new book and a new universe with lots of new characters to tell, so we're going to continue to flash back. We'll be in Seattle for modern day and we'll flash back to the Enchanted Forest."

Meanwhile, Jared S. Gilmore is one of the stars who will not be returning as series regular. The executive producers revealed, however, that he will be back in the next season for a guest appearance as young Henry.

While an older version of Henry will be portrayed by new series regular Andrew J. West, Gilmore is slated to be in the season 7 premiere to set up the time jump.

Other stars who are not coming back include Jennifer Morrison (Emma), Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow), Josh Dallas (Charming), Emilie de Ravin (Belle) and Rebecca Mader (Zelena).

The seventh season of "Once Upon a Time" premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.