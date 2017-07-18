'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 News, Spoilers: Major Revamp Includes New Cinderella, Setting

Facebook/OnceABC "Once Upon A Time" season 7 returns in fall.

By now, fans know that the upcoming seventh season of "Once Upon a Time" will undergo a major revamp. And thanks to Disney's recent D23 event, more details have come to light.

Only three main cast members will be back on a regular capacity in the new installment and these are Lana Parrilla, Colin O'Donoghue and Robert Carlyle. Jennifer Morrison, who played Emma Swan, will only be reprising her role for a single episode.

Season 7 is going to see some new faces, including one who will play a familiar character. Dania Ramirez will be portraying Cinderella, Henry's (Andrew J. West) wife. As fans know, the role of Cinderella was previously played by Jessy Schram. However, this is a "different version of Cinderella," executive producer Edward Kitsis previewed (via Entertainment Weekly).

Other original cast members are also expected to make appearances, though executive producers Kitsis and Adam Horowitz did not reveal any names apart from Jared Gilmore.

As for the story, fans can rest assured that all the events that transpired in the past six seasons will not go to waste.

"We want to make sure we honor what happened over those six years... As much as there's new stuff and new characters, what came before still matters and is still a huge part of what this show is. It's a new chapter," Horowitz revealed.

"We're not interested in erasing those six years," Kitsis added.

The new season will be set in Hyperion Heights, which is also the title of the premiere episode. However, that does not mean fans will not get to see the town of Storybrooke anymore. Kitsis and Horowitz revealed that Storybrooke may still be visited "a few times."

As for everyone's favorite couple, Hook still loves Emma dearly, though she will only appear once in the season. Fans will be happy to know that he will stay true to her and will not look for anyone else.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return this fall on ABC.