Once Upon a Time Season 7 Plot News: Emma's Final Curtain Call Will Be Emotional, Producers Say

Facebook/OnceABC Promo poster for 'Once Upon a Time' season 7 on ABC

Jennifer Morrison may have announced that she will be departing from "Once Upon a Time" after season 6, but it does not mean that her character Emma Swan will not be able to say a proper goodbye when the series returns for season 7.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis revealed that Emma will return with a highly emotional curtain call where Morrison will be able to provide a closure for one of the main characters of the fairytale drama series.

"We get to find out what has happened with Emma and Hook [Colin O'Donoghue] since our happy ending we showed last year," Horowitz stated. "We will be getting closure on her story in what we feel is a satisfying way."

Kitsis, on the other hand, revealed that Emma will not be featured in a flashback. Instead, they will move forward with the character where fans will see what happens next with Emma and Hook after the events of season 6.

Emma's return will be featured in the second episode of season 7 called "A Pirate's Life," which will focus heavily on Hook's story. Other details about the plot where Emma will appear remains under wraps.

The publication also featured some of the first photos taken from the scenes of Emma's last appearance in the upcoming season of the show.

Meanwhile, actress Mekia Cox has been promoted to series regular for "Once Upon A Time" season 7.

The "Secrets and Lies" alum was initially cast as a recurring actor for her role as Princess Tiana from the Disney film "The Princess and The Frog." But a report from Deadline revealed that she will begin to be part of the regular cast after the season's third episode.

ABC will air the season premiere of "Once Upon a Time" on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. EDT.