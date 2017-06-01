'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Regina Becomes the Queen of the People; Emma Swan to Return

Regina (Lana Parrilla) takes on a new role when she returns for season 7 of "Once Upon a Time." Meanwhile, Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) will be back for one more episode.

Facebook/OnceABCRegina (Lana Parrilla) becomes queen of the people in season 7.

"Once Upon a Time" will continue on to season 7 this fall, and only a few from the original cast are returning to continue their stories. One of them is Regina, who once was the Evil Queen but in the end became an ally to the Savior.

Series creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis are doing their best to keep details of season 7 under wraps. However, they did shed a little light upon what role Regina will be playing next season.

"I'd say she's fighting for the people, just like a queen does," Kitsis shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

But she will no longer be fighting for the people of Storybrooke side by side with the Savior, Emma Swan, in the new season of "Once Upon a Time." However, the Savior is confirmed to return for one more episode, and fans of the show are afraid that she will get killed off.

Both Kitsis and Horowitz refused to give details about Emma's return.

"There's nothing to say. ... The thing is this: Right now, we're not trying to take away the show we've done for six years, and we're not trying to destroy people's happiness right now, but we're going to be telling a new version. But until they see that, they won't understand what it is," Kitsis explained.

With the showrunners being very secretive of the season 7 plot, fans are coming up with several theories of what can be expected when the show returns.

One of the theories is that season 7 will include a "Narnia" storyline, and that Henry's (Andrew J. West) daughter, Lucy (Alison Fernandez), is the one from the fantasy story.

However, TVLine confirms that there is no "Narnia" story in season 7, leaving fans to think of more theories of what season 7 will be about.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 is slated to premiere this year.