'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Show Loses Several Main Characters; New Hero Will Lead

Several of the lead characters of "Once Upon a Time" will no longer return for season 7. Meanwhile, the showrunners revealed that a new hero will be leading the new characters in the upcoming season.

Instagram/OnceABCA new hero leads in the new season of "Once Upon a Time."

The Hollywood Reporter was able to confirm that Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), Belle (Emilie de Ravin), Henry (Jared Gilmore), Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), and Zelena (Rebecca Mader) have ended their stories in "Once Upon a Time" season 6.

Those who are confirmed to return for the new season are Regina (Lana Parrilla), Gold (Robert Carlyle), and Hook (Colin O'Donoghue).

Executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis shared that it was time to end the stories of certain characters and make room for new ones as well.

"There are set endpoints to different stories. But that doesn't mean there aren't new stories for different characters," Horowitz said, as quoted by the Hollywood Reporter..

"We feel like we've completed this story, and the next chapter of 'Once Upon a Time' will be completely different," Kitsis added.

Meanwhile, the showrunners revealed the new hero to lead in a world other than Storybrooke in the upcoming "Once Upon a Time" season 7.

"A new hero is leading us into a new world, which is an adult Henry Mills. ... He was an Author writing everyone else's story, so to me it looks like he left home to find his own story and then something happened, and now he's got to be the hero," Kitsis explained in reference to the season 6 finale, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The showrunners also revealed that the girl whom Henry (first played by Gilmore and then by Andrew J. West) falls in love with and Lucy (Alison Fernandez) are two different women, and that the story will be tackled in season 7.

They also said that season 7 will be branching out to a set of new characters who will become series regulars of the show.

No official release date for "Once Upon a Time" season 7 has been announced.