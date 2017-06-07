'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Release Date, News: Who Are Left After Cast Departures?

"Once Upon a Time" fans are in despair as news about season 7 keeps on coming. Things are looking gloomy after reports have confirmed that a lot of important cast members are leaving the show. What will happen to "Once Upon a Time" season 7 now?

It looks like fans have a lot to mourn for in the next season of "Once Upon a Time" as more cast members have announced their decision to leave the show. Jennifer Morrison was the first to leave the show. Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White), Jared Gilmore (Henry), Josh Dallas (Charming), Rebecca Mader (Zelena) and Emilie de Ravin (Belle) all followed next.

With people leaving the show, it was expected for the show to enlist more people. And joining the cast for season 7 are Andrew J. West and Alison Fernandez as the older Henry and Lucy, respectively.

Other than the new cast members, several stars are also coming back for "Once Upon a Time" season 7. Robert Carlyle (Rumple), Lana Parrilla (Regina) and Colin O'Donoghue (Hook) will reprise their respective roles in the coming season.

Even though people are coming back and more stars are going to be joining, creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are still sad about the departures. After all, they have shared so much on the show and fans will definitely miss them.

The creators have expressed their thoughts, saying, "Never have we had the privilege of working with a more talented group of collaborators. Each brought unique talent, incredible intelligence, and their own individual bit of magic as they gave life to these iconic characters. We can't thank them enough for the hard work, dedication and passion they delivered day in and day out. Without them there would be no 'Once Upon a Time.'"

With a lot of important characters leaving for the next season, fans should prepare themselves for a major update in the storyline. The creators are now in the middle of writing the show to accommodate the changes and everything will surely be different next season.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return to ABC this fall.