'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Series Expected to Return This Fall

ABC has recently confirmed the renewal of its fantasy TV series "Once Upon a Time" for a seventh season. However, the upcoming season will not be quite the same as its predecessors.

"Once Upon a Time" will be part of ABC's 2017–18 autumn schedule and will come with 22 episodes. Its weekly schedule has also been changed from Sunday nights to a new time slot every Friday night in the next season.

According to Digital Spy, the seventh season will somehow be a reboot of the fantasy series, especially since only three of the nine series regulars of the show will be returning the following season.

The only cast members that will be coming back for "Once Upon a Time" season 7 are Lana Parrilla as Regina Mills or the Evil Queen, Robert Carlyle as Mr. Gold or Rumplestiltskin, and Colin O'Donoghue as Killian Jones or Captain Hook.

The six actors that will not be coming back to the show are Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan, Ginnifer Goodwin as Mary Margaret Blanchard or Snow White, Josh Dallas as David Nolan or Prince Charming, Emilie de Ravin as Belle Gold or Belle, Jared S. Gilmore as Henry Mills, and Rebecca Mader as Zelena or the Wicked Witch of the West.

While Morrison will not be returning full-time to the fantasy series, the actress will be appearing in the premiere episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 to tie up her storyline. Goodwin and Dallas, who play Emma's parents in the show, may also come back for at least one episode.

As for what's to come in the upcoming season, series co-creator, showrunner and writer Adam Horowitz took to Instagram to announce to fans that they are already working on the storylines of the remaining main characters.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 has no official release date yet but it is expected to come out sometime this fall.