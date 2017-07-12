'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers: Series Gets New Set of Cast Members

Season 7 of "Once Upon a Time" will be getting a whole new set of cast members.

Facebook/OnceABC A set of new characters will appear on "Once Upon a Time" season 7.

Series creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz ended "Once Upon a Time" season 6 with the intention of heading toward a new direction for the storyline of the next installment. However, they made sure that season 7 will still stay relevant to the previous seasons, only with a new story.

"I hesitate to use the word 'reboot.' We're more thinking about it as a hybrid of a lot of things," Horowitz shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a combination of a lot of things, but what we're trying to do is go in a new direction but stay true to the spirit of what the show has always been."

Because of the new direction of the story, many of the show's original cast members will no longer be returning for season 7. Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jared Gilmore, Emilie de Ravin and Rebecca Mader will not be reprising their roles when "Once Upon a Time" returns later this year.

Jennifer Morrison, who portrayed the Savior, Emma Swan, also ended her contract with the show. She is set to appear one last time in the upcoming season.

Fans should not worry about the lack of characters because there will be a lot of new additions to the cast of "Once Upon a Time" season 7. Aside from Andrew J. West playing the grown-up Henry and Alison Fernandez as Lucy, who was already introduced last season, there are several new recruits to the show.

The two new series regulars are Dania Ramirez and Gabrielle Anwar, while the three recurring cast members are Mekia Cox, Adelaide Kane and Rose Reynolds. None of their characters have been revealed yet, so fans will have to wait until the premiere of season 7.

Although an air date has not been announced, E! News confirmed that "Once Upon a Time" will return to a Friday night slot at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 is expected to return this fall.