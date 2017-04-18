'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Renewal: Some Original Cast Members Bound to Return

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 is happening, but with a brand-new cast mixed with some of the ones that fans watched all throughout the previous seasons of the hit fantasy series.

(Photo: ABC)A promotional still from the "Once Upon a Time" season 6 midseason premiere, "Tougher than the Rest."

Original stars Lana Parrilla, Jennifer Morrison and Robert Carlyle have all been invited to reprise their roles in the new season along with Colin O'Donoghue, who joined the series in the second season.

With regard to who among them signed up for "Once Upon a Time" season 7, it appears that the show would like to keep that information close to their chest for now.

"We have the answers to that, which we can't share, but the story has been designed around it," co-creator Adam Horowitz told TVLine.

Co-creator Edward Kitsis did promise that the "Once Upon a Time" season 6 finale takes into account who decided to stay and who did not. The two-hour season-ender is set to tie all the loose ends that need tying as they usher into a brand-new story with new faces.

"Any changes that we have to accommodate have been accommodated. We planned this finale from the beginning of the year, so whoever stays and whoever goes," Kitsis assured.

"All those questions have already been dealt with. The audience does not have to fear [anything feeling] incomplete," the executive producer went on to say.

With regard to the fate of the other characters in "Once Upon A Time" whom fans have watched along with Emma (Morrison), Regina (Parrilla), Gold (Carlyle) and Hook (O'Donoghue), they are expected to at least make guest appearances in season 7. These characters include Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Charming (Josh Dallas).

"We wanted to be able to complete this chapter, and yet set up the next one," Kitsis said of the "Once Upon a Time" season 6 finale airing May 14 on ABC.