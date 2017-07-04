'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Absence of Original Characters to Be Explained; More Speculations on Henry's Wife Emerge

(Photo: ABC) Young Henry as seen in the "Once Upon a Time" season 6 finale.

With majority of the original characters not returning in the new chapter of the fairytale that is "Once Upon a Time," season 7 is expected to address their absence.

The creators of the show confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that they will acknowledge the nonappearance of Emma (Jennifer Morrison), Charming (Josh Dallas), Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin), Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Zelena (Rebecca Mader).

"Yeah, we fully intend on that," co-creator Adam Horowitz said, with his co-creator Edward Kitsis, noting that it is "absolutely" the plan.

This means that while fans will no longer see some of the beloved characters in "Once Upon a Time" season 7, they will learn what they are up to and what led to their absence.

Only Regina aka Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), Rumple aka Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle) and Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) will be back as series regulars in the new season.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will follow a grown-up Henry, who will be played by Andrew J. West. He now has a child named Lucy (Alison Fernandez) and a wife, whose identity is being kept under wraps.

According to TVLine, the casting call describes her as "a strong-willed independent woman with a no-nonsense sensibility and a warm heart at her core."

Despite being pushed around in life, the mystery woman remains "sharp and resourceful" and hasn't found the strength to give up on herself or those she believes in.

The secrecy surrounding the identity of Henry's wife in "Once Upon a Time" season 7 has many speculating. TVLine choosing to leave out the name of the character has many thinking that she is someone whom fans would easily recognize if they knew that piece of information.

Speculations include Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog," Esmeralda from "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame" and Elena of Avalor.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will premiere this fall with a new timeslot — Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.