'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers, Cast: Creators Dish More About New Gay Character, Emma and Belle's Appearance

(Photo: ABC) A first look image for "Once Upon a Time" season 7.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will bring back familiar faces and introduce new ones — one of whom is a gay character.

In an interview with IGN, series co-creator Adam Horowitz provided more details about this character, but naturally shied away from revealing who it is so as to not spoil the surprise.

It will be a new character that we have introduced within the premiere that we will realize is gay within the first four episodes.

During the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Horowitz and series co-creator Edward Kitsis teased that whoever it is, they will play a prominent role in "Once Upon a Time" season 7.

This means that unlike Ruby (Meghan Ory) and Dorothy (Teri Reeves), who make up the first lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) couple in the series, this character might have a bigger role than the two had on the show, possibly even one of the main cast.

One of the show's franchises is love. This iteration is reflecting the world today. It will not be anything more than just one of other love stories that are happening. I don't think it's an arc, it'll be a character who is gay and that's who they are and they exist in the world. They don't have a sign that says 'special episode.'

For now, it is anybody's guess. "Once Upon a Time" season 7 will feature adult Henry Mills (Andrew J. West), Regina (Lana Parrilla), Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Rumple (Robert Carlyle).

The "requel," as the co-creators like to call the new season, will also include newcomers, namely Henry's daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez), Henry's wife a new iteration of Cinderella (Dania Ramirez), Cinderella's evil stepmother Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar) and stepsister Drizella (Adelaide Kane), Tiana (Mekia Cox) and a new iteration of Alice (Rose Reynolds).

With regard to characters like Emma (Jennifer Morrison) and Belle (Emilie de Ravin), who will only appear in one episode of "Once Upon A Time" season 7, the duo teased that they will interact with other characters from Storybrooke although they did not say if it will involve the new characters. Horowitz teased:

It's a mix of both. For example, we're not just seeing Emma with Hook. We'll be seeing her with other people as well.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 premieres Friday, Oct. 6, on ABC.