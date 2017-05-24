'Once Upon A Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Returning Regulars Will Get New Identities and New Curse, ABC Chief Says

Only a few of the series regulars will return for the seventh season of "Once Upon a Time," and ABC chief Channing Dungey revealed that they will take on new identities and deal with a new curse once the show returns for its next installment.

Facebook/OnceABC'Once Upon a Time' has been renewed for a season 7.

During the recently held ABC upfront, the network announced several new details and the synopsis for the seventh season.

TVLine noted that Dungey was implying season 7 will be more like a series reboot. He also reportedly revealed that The Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) will be shown in a new city with their "new identities" and "facing a new curse."

During the upfront, it was also announced that "Once Upon a Time" is moving to a new time slot. It will now air every Friday at 8 p.m. Dungey explained, "Once Upon a Time has done a wonderful job on Sundays of sort of 'keeping the lights on' against football [on NBC and CBS], but we're really looking to see how that show will perform when it's away from football for a little while."

Meanwhile, the synopsis for season 7 of "Once Upon a Time" has already been released as well. The season teaser echoes that the remaining characters will face the "greatest challenge yet."

The Evil Queen, Hook and Rumplestiltskin will team up with a "grown up Henry Mills" in tackling the new curse. The show will also introduce Henry's daughter, Lucy. Of course, the journey to find true love remains in the narrative both for recurring characters and the new.

Ultimately, the synopsis mentioned that "the classic tales are once more twisted and reimagined," which the show has always been known for.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter asked showrunners Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis if tackling the story of a grown-up Henry is a take to "reboot" the show and they have slightly varying answers.

While Kitsis said it makes it "kind of" a reboot, Horowitz said he is hesitating to call it as such. The latter added: "We're more thinking about it as a hybrid of a lot of things. ... It's a combination of a lot of things, but what we're trying to do is go in a new direction but stay true to the spirit of what the show has always been."

Meanwhile, Horowitz dismissed a circulating theory that Moana will be introduced as Lucy's mother. The showrunner explained (via Entertainment Weekly) that the Polynesian mask spotted on the portal door in the season 6 finale is merely a symbol that tells that the universe is vast and there are more "places left to be explored."