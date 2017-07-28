'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Rumple Still Has a Chance With Belle

Facebook/OnceABC Belle returns in the next season of "Once Upon A Time."

Rumple (Robert Carlyle) is set to reunite with his beloved Belle (Emilie de Ravin) in the upcoming season of "Once Upon a Time."

It has recently been revealed that de Ravin has signed up for one last installment in the ABC series. The news came weeks after it was announced that she, along with some of the other cast members of the show, would not return in season 7.

Josh Dallas (who played David), Ginnifer Goodwin (who played Snow White), Jennifer Morrison (who played Emma), and Jared Gilmore (who played the Young Henry) have all been confirmed to exit the show, with Morrison only returning for the premiere episode. Out of the original cast, only Carlyle, Colin O'Donoghue (who plays Hook) and Lana Parrilla (who plays Regina) are left to continue the storyline.

With de Ravin reprising her role as Rumple's love interest, many fans are excited to see how their relationship will be portrayed in season 7. Theirs is a difficult love story and has been from the start. Rumple's dark side has made it impossible for him to keep Belle happy all the time. They have separated several times already, only to reunite and be driven apart again when he does something bad.

Meanwhile, the new season will feature the adult Henry's (now played by Andrew J. West) story as he leaves Storybrooke for a new adventure. He will meet his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) and the new Cinderella (Dania Ramirez).

Executive producer Edward Kitsis spoke about the said storyline to Entertainment Weekly.

"Henry's on a new adventure. He left home and he wants to visit other storybooks with different stories and different characters and he obviously falls in love with Cinderella," Kitsis shared. "He gets into some trouble and he calls out to help from his family, and the three people you see on the stage come to his rescue. It's really these three and Henry on an epic adventure."

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will air on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.