'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Showrunner Reveals Episode Title; What Does it Mean?

"Once Upon A Time" season 7 returns in fall.

"Once Upon a Time" showrunner Adam Horowitz recently revealed an episode title, and now, many fans have started speculating on what it could possibly mean.

Horowitz recently shared through his Twitter page a photo of the cover for the script of episode #701 that was titled "Hyperion Heights." The showrunner, who also co-wrote the said script, used the hashtag #titlespoiler in his post, which further suggested that it had a deeper meaning.

Here's the first #OnceUponATime #titlespoiler of season 7 -- hope to see ya this fall! pic.twitter.com/fOYxMD7QQ5 — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) June 29, 2017

If fans were to deconstruct the title, "Hyperion" likely refers to the popular Titan in Greek mythology. He was one of the 12 Titan offsprings of Uranus and Gaia who later on participated in dethroning their father. Afterwards, Hyperion was referred to as the "God of Watchfulness, Wisdom and the Light" in Greek literature.

However, TV Guide suggested that it was unlikely for Horowitz to deliver a "Once Upon a Time" episode that would literally be following a Greek mythology reference. So, if fans may notice, having the word "Heights" in the title also suggests that "Hyperion Heights" could be a new location that will be introduced in the show.

With that, the episode script Horowitz shared could be a hint that early in season 7, fans can expect to learn more about the new world where the remaining characters will live.

The same TV Guide report considered the possibility that Hyperion Heights will be the returning cast's "new base of operations" amid the real world. Walt Disney Studios' headquarters was also located on Hyperion Avenue in California for 10 years until 1939 — which was definitely a nod to the main sources of the show's characters.

Meanwhile, "Once Upon a Time" season 7 gained more new cast members. TVLine reported Gabrielle Anwar and Daniela Ramirez have been signed on as season regulars while other new additions Adelaide Kane, Mekia Cox, and Rose Reynolds will take on recurring roles. However, the details on the characters they are going to portray are still unknown.

Season 7 is considered a major revamp of the franchise with a lot of pioneer cast members not reprising their roles. Meanwhile, The Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) will return but will be taking on "new identities."

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 has been moved to a Friday night time slot and will premiere sometime in fall on ABC.