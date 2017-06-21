'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: What Will Happen to Rumple Without Belle?

Rumple's (Robert Carlyle) storyline will continue without his ladylove, Belle (Emilie de Ravin), in the upcoming season of "Once Upon a Time."

Facebook/OnceABCRumple is without Belle in the upcoming season of "Once Upon a Time."

According to spoilers, the spotlight for the new installment will be on Carlyle's character after the exit of several major cast members from the ABC show. Aside from the actor, Colin O'Donoghue (who plays Hook) and Lana Parrilla (who plays Regina) are also expected to step up their A-game and assure the fans that their beloved series will continue to be entertaining even without the likes of Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and David (Josh Dallas). Jennifer Morrison, who plays Emma the Savior, will be back for the premiere episode only.

Speculations are rife that Rumple's pre-Belle days will be one of the focuses in the new storylines. This will shed light for some of the viewers who have always wondered why a man like Mr. Gold turned into such a hideous monster.

Last season, Rumple managed to redeem himself after stopping the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) from succeeding in her plans against Emma. His mother wanted Gideon (Giles Matthey) to complete his mission and end the Savior's life. Fortunately for Emma and the others, Rumple stepped up and confronted the Black Fairy. He had had enough of her whims after she targeted Belle.

For the fans who have followed Rumple and Belle's love story, her absence will take a little time to adjust to. It will be interesting to see how the showrunners will explain Belle's disappearance as well as Rumple's subsequent pining over her.

Meanwhile, it has already been teased that one of the highlights of season 7 is the journey of adult Henry (Andrew J. West) with his unnamed ladylove. During last season's finale, it was revealed that he already has a daughter named Lucy (Alison Fernandez) and she needs his help to save their world. Rumors claim that Henry is actually the new Savior, the one who will take over Emma's job now that she is not around

"Once Upon a Time" is expected to return this fall on ABC.