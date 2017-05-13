One Direction News and Updates: Liam Payne Teases Solo Music; Boys Still Email Each Other

One Direction fans have been clamoring for a reunion, but it looks like the boys are too busy with their solo projects right now.

REUTERS/Neil HallMembers of the pop group One Direction pose for photographers at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain.

Almost all members of One Direction have released their own solo music, except for Liam Payne, who recently just became a father to Bear, his son with British singer Cheryl. Fans have been patiently waiting for his first single, and it looks like the wait may be coming to an end soon.

Payne recently took to his Instagram account to tease new music. The track does not last long, but it is certainly enough to get fans going. According to Billboard, the song may be the result of Payne collaborating with Migos. The publication notes that the bass is something the rap trio would do, and that Migos' Quavo previously let it slip that they were working with Payne.

The short teaser Payne uploaded features him shirtless with his tattoos in full view as the word "yeah" is sung in repetition in the background. Needless to say, it is about time that he release a solo song.