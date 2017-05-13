One Direction News and Updates: Liam Payne Teases Solo Music; Boys Still Email Each Other
One Direction fans have been clamoring for a reunion, but it looks like the boys are too busy with their solo projects right now.
Almost all members of One Direction have released their own solo music, except for Liam Payne, who recently just became a father to Bear, his son with British singer Cheryl. Fans have been patiently waiting for his first single, and it looks like the wait may be coming to an end soon.
Payne recently took to his Instagram account to tease new music. The track does not last long, but it is certainly enough to get fans going. According to Billboard, the song may be the result of Payne collaborating with Migos. The publication notes that the bass is something the rap trio would do, and that Migos' Quavo previously let it slip that they were working with Payne.
The short teaser Payne uploaded features him shirtless with his tattoos in full view as the word "yeah" is sung in repetition in the background. Needless to say, it is about time that he release a solo song.
Other members of One Direction have already put out their own music. Louis Tomlinson collaborated with Steve Aoki on "Just Hold On," while Niall Horan has released two singles as of late—"This Town" and "Slow Hands." Harry Styles has also dropped two songs, "Sign of the Times" and "Sweet Creature," in addition to acting in Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk." Horan and Styles are both expected to release their respective solo albums this year.
But One Direction fans need not worry, as a reunion is still a solid possibility. Styles previously said that he is open to reuniting, whereas Horan explained that they are only waiting for the right time. On the positive side, the boys still keep in touch with each other through an email chain, as Horan revealed to Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw (via Cosmopolitan).
