One Direction Offers Support and Condolence to Harry Styles Following Stepfather's Death

The members of One Direction stood by Harry Styles offered their support and condolences after Styles' stepfather, Robin Twist, passed away earlier this week. Twist was 57 when he lost his battle with cancer.

Facebook/OneDirectionMusic One Direction

Liam Payne took to Instagram to pay tribute to Twist. "Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon," the singer wrote.

Niall Horan also expressed his sympathy through Instagram, writing that Twist was "the nicest, kindest, most generous, hilariously funny guy you'll have met." He also added that Styles's stepdad always had a smile on his face even though he was already diagnosed with cancer.

According to Metro, Twist raised Styles as his own son ever since the "Sign of the Times" singer was only seven years old, shortly after Styles's biological father left the family. He shared a close relationship with his stepfather

Style's mother, Anne Cox, married Twist in 2013 where the "Dunkirk" star was the best man at the ceremony. He admitted that his speech for during his parents' wedding day was "the most nerve-wracking" thing he's ever done.

"When everyone thought it was going to be really emotional, I pulled the rug out from under everyone's feet and injected a bit of humour. It seemed to go well," Styles said about his best man's speech.

As of this writing, Styles has yet to comment on his stepfather's death. The family, however, said in a statement that they are asking for privacy at this time of mourning, BBC reported.

Styles was recently promoting his new self-titled album. The lead track, "Sign of the Times" debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.