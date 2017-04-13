One Direction Reunion News: Harry Styles Talks Reason Behind Split, Possible Reunion

One Direction is arguably the most popular boy band of this generation, but Directioners were left heartbroken when the band announced they were taking a hiatus. However, member Harry Styles does not discount the idea of possibly reuniting.

Members of the pop group One Direction pose for photographers at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain.

Ever since they went on their break, fans have been waiting with bated breath for any piece of news indicating the band's reunion. And while One Direction members have assured their fans in the past that they will be coming back, the hope seems to be getting bleaker with each passing day--especially since the members are now taking on solo projects.

Zayn Malik was the first to leave the band in 2015 and released new music the following year. Since One Direction's hiatus, all of its members--except Liam Payne--have released their own songs.

Styles is getting ready to drop his first solo LP this May. However, he is still open to the possibility of getting the band back together someday. "I love the band, and would never rule out anything in the future," the singer told Rolling Stone. "The band changed my life, gave me everything."

He also revealed that he first presented the thought of the band going on a hiatus back in late 2014. "I didn't want to exhaust our fan base. If you're shortsighted, you can think, 'Let's just keep touring,' but we all thought too much of the group than to let that happen. You realize you're exhausted and you don't want to drain people's belief in you," he explained.

Earlier this month, Styles released his first solo single titled "Sign of the Times." He went on to perform the song, as well as a track called "Ever Since New York," as a musical guest on "Saturday Night Live." The singer is also making his feature film debut in Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk," which is set to premiere this year.

