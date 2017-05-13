One Direction Reunion News: Liam Payne Talks Unreleased One Direction Album, Desire to Work Together Again

Both Harry Styles and Niall Horan have said that they are open to the idea of a One Direction reunion. Now, Liam Payne has joined the club in a recent interview with KISS FM.

REUTERS/Neil HallMembers of the pop group One Direction pose for photographers at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain.

Payne is convinced that a reunion is in store for them down the line, although he does not know exactly when that will happen. Additionally, the new father also revealed that One Direction may have an unreleased album full of songs.

"There was an album that wasn't toured which I wrote half of. It deserves its time," Payne said (via Digital Spy). "We need to write another album and do some more tours."

And while fans may be clamoring to have the album released and toured by One Direction, Payne acknowledges that all members are currently doing their own thing. He himself actually has a single, titled "Strip That Down," coming out on May 19.

Payne is not the only one who has left the door open on a possible One Direction reunion, though. Horan, who has two solo singles out and a debut album set for later this year, previously said that the only roadblock is timing.

Styles, who recently just released his self-titled debut album, has also said that he is willing to reunite the boy band that gave him so much success in the first place. The "Sign of the Times" singer echoed the same sentiment again while speaking to The Sun's Dan Wootton.

"It's something I would never rule out doing," he said. "Right now everyone's getting a chance to explore things they want to try and it's really cool to see what they're coming up with when it's just them in a studio writing."

It seems that all of them have the same thought when it comes to a One Direction reunion. Since everyone is still busy with solo commitments, they do not see it happening in the near future. However, there will always be a possibility.