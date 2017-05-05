One Direction Reunion Rumors 2017: More Time Needed Before Band Reunites, Says Niall Horan

The idea of a One Direction reunion has always been out there, with all four members agreeing that they will someday make music together again. Most recently, it was Irish member Niall Horan who assured fans that they are open to reuniting, but the only question is when.

REUTERS/Neil HallMembers of the pop group One Direction pose for photographers at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain.

It can be recalled that One Direction went on a hiatus in early 2016, with each member pursuing their own solo projects. They also needed some time to relax, especially since they have been churning out albums and touring nonstop ever since they gained worldwide fame in 2010.

However, a reunion is definitely not out of the question. Horan recently spoke to The Sun's Dan Wootton and revealed that they are undoubtedly coming back, although it may take some time.

"It's been a year and a bit already. We don't want to put a time on it. But when that phone call does come, no matter whoever it comes from, we're back again," Horan said.

He adds, "At the minute it's exactly where it was six months ago — we're doing our own thing. You know I'm going to probably end up touring this, Harry will probably end up doing the same, probably Liam probably Louis, that's a year – time adds up."

Horan released his first solo single titled "This Town" last year. He followed it up recently with "Slow Hands." Both tracks are from his upcoming album, which is set to be released later this year.

But Horan is not the only one who has released solo material. Louis Tomlinson also put out a song with Steve Aoki titled "Just Hold On." Liam Payne, who recently became a father with British pop singer Cheryl, has also been hard at work in the studio. Finally, Harry Styles, whose first solo album is set to arrive on May 12, has released two singles thus far: "Sign of the Times" and "Sweet Creature."

Styles previously commented on the One Direction hiatus, saying he "would never rule out anything in the future."

And while fans are holding on to the hope of a reunion somewhere down the line, they are undoubtedly happy and proud of each member's solo success.