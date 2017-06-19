One Direction Reunion: Simon Cowell's Grenfell Tower Fire Charity Single Could Bring 1D Together Again

The boys from One Direction could be staging a reunion at the behest of Simon Cowell, who is rounding up music artists for the Grenfell Tower fire charity single. Reports indicate Liam Payne already agreed to be part of the project, but what about Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan? Will Zayn Malik also agree?

REUTERS/Neil Hall One Direction and Simon Cowell could work on a single to benefit Grenfell Tower fire victims.

Cowell announced on Twitter that he's been making calls to different singers. He has targeted recording "Bridge Over Troubled Water" to help raise funds for the victims as soon as possible.

But One Direction will not likely be in the studio together because the boys are logistically on separate continents. "If all four [One Direction] came on board, it would be as solo acts as Liam has to record in the U.S.," according to a source, via The Sun.

Tomlison, Styles and Horan are reportedly fixing their schedules so they could record their parts in the song. There was, however, no mention of Malik's participation in the charity single.

We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 15, 2017

Over the weekend, several music artists trooped to the Sarm music studio located in West London. Spotted were Leona Lewis, Tulisa, Craig David, Rita Ora, The Who and Louisa Johnson. The London Community Gospel Choir also joined the recording.

"The amount of people that have actually agreed to it and gone out of their way to do it is incredible, especially how busy some of these people are," Johnson said, as per Metro U.K. The single should hit the airwaves as soon as today, June 19.

Meanwhile, One Direction took a break as a group in 2016 and since then, the boys have been charting their solo careers. Horan, however, said the group will definitely be back together again. He will drop everything to be on the stage with his boyband, should that happen. "I wouldn't be doing this [singing] if it wasn't for [the group]," Horan said.