One Direction's Niall Horan Addresses Katy Perry Flirting Rumors

Niall Horan was linked to the "Pendulum" singer Katy Perry after she claimed that the One Direction member was flirting with her. The 32-year-old pop star implied on an Australian morning radio show "Fitzy & Wippa" that the 23-year-old singer has an affection for her.

She said that Horan is amazing. They had a connection way back during "X-Factor" days when One Direction was not yet formed. Orlando Bloom's ex-girlfriend added that she sees the "This Town" singer frequently. She declared that he flirted with her and insisted to get her number but she thinks she can be his mom because of their age gap.

Horan was with Australia's "The Project" TV show on Thursday and was asked about Perry's comments. He appealed to Russell Brand's ex-wife to stop being "mean" to him, as reported by E.T. The Irish singer said, "She's just finding any excuse now to just patronize me and go around spreading rumors about me. I just want to be your friend!"

The pair met for the first time when Perry served as a guest judge for "X-Factor" U.K. in 2010 and Horan was an aspiring contestant. His crush on the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer has been talked about since his One Direction days.

The Irish Examiner reported that Perry shared an Instagram story about their playful exchanges. She said that Horan was following her and he answered "everywhere." Perry and Horan are two of the odd pairs in the industry but they maintained a friendship despite their age gap. Horan's friend and bandmate Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole found love despite their age difference. Cole was with Perry during that memorable Horan audition on "X-Factor."