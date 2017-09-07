One-Hour Telethon For Hurricane Harvey Donations To Feature Beyoncé and Other Celebrities

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Beyonce might be joining the live-action "Lion King" movie as Nala.

Recently, the residents of Houston, Texas were caught in the middle of a chaos wreaked by Hurricane Harvey. With the death toll still rising days after the storm, several high-profile celebrities have extended a helping hand to the city. Recent reports have revealed that more help is on the way through the one-hour telethon that will feature stars like Beyoncé, George Clooney, and Oprah Winfrey.

According to Variety, the telethon dubbed as "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief" is set to be held on Sept. 12 and it will air live at 8 p.m. EDT on the following networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT.

The purpose of the telethon is to raise money for the victims of Harvey. All proceeds will go to charities including United Way of Greater Houston, Save the Children, and the Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Further reports also reveal that the aforementioned celebrities will be joined by Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, Blake Shelton, Barbara Streisand, and Jamie Foxx, among many others. "Hand in Hand" was created and organized by music manager and producer Scooter Braun's SB Projects and Allison Kaye.

The current death toll has been bumped up to 63. Texas governor Greg Abbott claims that the cost of recovery is too early to tell but a current estimate is at $180 billion.

While there have been relief teams dispatched in the storm-wrecked areas, it has been proven difficult to reach the victims as the flood waters continue to cause delay. The victims of Category 4 hurricane Harvey are currently staying in government-funded relief centers.

More information is expected to be revealed in the next few days before the event itself. In the meantime, everyone is encouraged to extend a helping hand to the victims.