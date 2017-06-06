'One Love Manchester' Concert News: Ariana Grande's Event Raises $3.49 million

The "One Love Manchester" concert held on Sunday was a triumph, raising a total of $3.49 million in aid of the Manchester terrorist attack victims.

Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester/via REUTERSAriana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

According to reports, Ariana Grande, who headlined the event, sang a medley of her songs, incluing a performance with her boyfriend Mac Miller. Grande later gestured offstage to welcome an anonymous guest to sing with her onstage.

Miley Cyrus surprised fans when she began singing before coming out from the wrong side of the stage. The "Malibu" singer was also featured in Pharrell Williams's performance of his hit song "Happy." Grande closed the concert with a heartfelt "Somewhere over the Rainbow" rendition. The other performers at the event included Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, The Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay and more.

Due to the concert's success, people are now calling for "One Love Manchester" to be held annually. In an interview with BBC, Cyrus hinted that "One Love Manchester" could become an annual event. She also commended Grande's efforts to return to the city just a fortnight after the tragedy happened at her Manchester Arena concert.

Citizens of Manchester also took to Twitter to ask for the event's return. Fans even made an online petition calling for the concert to be put on every year.

Speaking with Manchester Evening News, Manchester council's city centre chief Pat Karney said the event's return is possible. "A number of people have been in touch with us to see if it could be an annual event. It will be part of the discussions with the families about a permanent memorial," he stated.

Meanwhile, a video of "One Love Manchester" concertgoers singing inside a packed tram is now going viral. The Sun reports that youngsters carried on the party by singing Robbie William's classic song, "Angels."