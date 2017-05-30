'One Love Manchester' Schedule, Lineup, Ticket Sales: Ariana Grande Announces Benefit Concert for Victims of Bombing Attack

Pop singer Ariana Grande recently announced the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert where she and other music stars are set to perform.

"One Love Manchester" is a benefit concert following the tragic bombing attack that happened at Grande's "Dangerous Woman" tour in Manchester last May 22 where at least 22 attendees were killed and many were hurt.

Earlier this week, Grande put up an announcement poster through her official social media pages that said, "Proceeds will benefit the victims and families affected by the Manchester attack."

The 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert happens on Tuesday, June 4, at the Emirates Old Trafford located in the same city.

While Grande's announcement poster did not give any of the performers' names, some artists have already confirmed their appearance at the "One Love Manchester" concert through their social media pages while others were mentioned in several reports.

One of the first artists who confirmed her performance is "Chained to the Rhythm" singer Katy Perry who said in an Instagram post: "The music community stands together with love and in solidarity. I am humbled to be a part of this show."

Apart from Grande and Perry, more award-winning artists and bands have also confirmed their appearances at the benefit concert. These include Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Niall Horan, and Take That. Meanwhile, reports have it that Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams will be there as well.

Ticket costs 40 British pounds each and general ticket sales start on Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. BST (5 a.m. EDT) through Ticketmaster.

According to Ticketmaster: "Grandaritour, Inc. will donate the net proceeds from the concert to the British Red Cross Society, a registered charity, for its 'Manchester Emergency Fund' supporting the victims of the Manchester bombing. This is expected to be at least £2 million."

Based on the expected net ticket sales, there might be up to 50,000 tickets that will be sold. Meanwhile, people are also welcome to donate to the said charity on top of the ticket fee.